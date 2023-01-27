English
    In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi will break all records and NDA will retain power: Maharashtra CM

    He was talking to reporters after attending the live screening of ’Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event addressed by PM Modi. Shinde saw the programme at the municipal school in Kisan Nagar locality of the city, where he had studied.

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Image: PTI/File)

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will break all records and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power with a thumping majority.

    He was talking to reporters after attending the live screening of ’Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event addressed by PM Modi. Shinde saw the programme at the municipal school in Kisan Nagar locality of the city, where he had studied. Stating that he was pleased to witness the ’Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme in Thane, where he grew up, Shinde added that he was proud of being a civic school student.

    Replying to a question on the results of a recent political survey conducted by a media house on the next year’s Lok Sabha polls, he said, ”In the next general elections, PM Modi will break all records and the NDA will return to power with a thumping majority.”

    Shinde said a survey conducted on just a handful of people does not give a true picture.”They ignored the results of the recently-concluded gram panchayat elections, where the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (Shinde-led faction) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performed very well,” he said.