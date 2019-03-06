App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

If slap can create terrorist, Kejriwal would have become bin Laden: Kapil Mishra on Pulwama attacker

The AAP supremo had pointed at the BJP for the attacks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kapil Mishra has said Pulwama attacker Adil Ahmad Dar is believed to have become a terrorist after he was hit by police, and if a slap can turn a person into terrorists, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Keriwal would have become Osama bin Laden.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the RSS-backed ABVP's Jawaharlal Nehru University unit on March 5, Mishra took a dig at the chief minister, saying Naxals and communists not only come out of JNU but also from IIT.

"Some people are saying that Pulwama-attack accused Adil Ahmad Dar became terrorist after he was slapped by police. If a slap can make you a terrorist then Kejriwal would have become Osama bin Laden," he said.

In run up to the Lok Sabha polls of 2014, Kejriwal was slapped in three separate incidents by some men during public meetings in Delhi and Haryana. Later one of them, an auto-rickshaw driver, met him and apologised.

The AAP supremo had pointed at the BJP for the attacks.

Taking on Left-backed students' unions in the campus, Mishra said communism has ended across the world but there are some people who are still clinging on to it. "They are museums."

"You are fighting a battle to restore the prestige of JNU which has got the tag of anti-national. But communists, Naxals do not come out only of JNU. Some also come out of IIT and I am fighting one such Naxal," he said, taking a dig at Kejriwal.

Mishra said some "pseudo-liberals and pseudo-secular" people are trying to divert the narrative from the Pulwama attack by starting hashtags like "say no to war".

For the past 1,400 years, India is at war and the time has come when "we should fight, win and end this war to get peace", he added.

"The pseudo-liberals have double standards. On one end, they pitch that there should be no war and on the other side, they question the veracity of air strikes and say no one was killed. If our 12 jets went and killed no one, PM Modi should be given the Nobel Peace Prize," Mishra said.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #CRPF jawans #India #Politics #Pulwama terror attack

