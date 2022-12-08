Himachal Election Result 2022 | BJP concedes as Congress races ahead

Representative Image

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has conceded defeat in Himachal Pradesh, where the latest tally showed an unassailable lead for the Congress, which had won 20 and was leading in 19 seats in the 68-member assembly.

" I respect the verdict of the people and would be handing over his resignation letter to the governor," Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

The BJP had won 13 seats and was ahead on 13 others as the counting of votes continued on December 8. Independents were leading in three constituencies. Voting in the hill state was done on November 12.

The victory in Himachal, which has not voted back a government in almost three decades, will offer comfort to the Congress after its decimation in Gujarat. Himachal will be the third state where the party will be in power after Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

By voting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power, the people of Himachal Pradesh seems to have kept the tradition of not repeating the incumbent regime.

Political experts say the key factors that worked for the Congress was the 21 BJP rebels in race, tradition of not repeating the government and anti-incumbency. In HP, governments have been voted out in every election since 1985. The BJP had hoped to end the trend with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong appeal and its motivated cadre.

The Congress had waged a low-pitched campaign in the hill state as its central leadership was busy with the party’s presidential polls and a crisis in Rajasthan, where a number of MLAs had submitted their resignations.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra and did not campaign in the state, where polls ended on November 12.

The responsibility to lead the campaign fell on All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who addressed dozens of rallies and road shows.

For the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the star campaigner. He spearheaded the campaign and sought another term to fulfil the promises the party had made in the last elections. He solicited votes saying that he will count every vote given to the BJP as a blessing.

During her campaign, Priyanka Gandhi had cornered the BJP for failing to provide employment to the youth of Himachal. Lack of jobs has been a major issue over the past five years, especially among people in the lower Himachal districts of Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, and Una.

She had also collared the BJP on the issue of restoring the old pension scheme, and said that the Congress governments of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan had already implemented the scheme.

Apart from Priyanka Gandhi, the top leadership had mostly relied on local leaders. During ticket distribution, India’s Grand Old Party had stuck to the safe route of fielding incumbent MLAs in Himachal Pradesh.

In 2017, the Congress had won only 21 seats in the state, less than half the BJP’s tally of 44.

In its 51-page manifesto titled `Himachal, Himachaliyat, aur Hum,’ (Himachal, Himachalness, & Us), the party made a slew of promises to the people of the state. It had assured one lakh jobs, free electricity up to 300 units, restoration of the old pension scheme, and a Rs 680 crore startup fund.