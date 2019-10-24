App
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 167
INC+ : 94

Need 51 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 30

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana Election Result 2019 Early Trends: Will Dushyant Chautala’s JJP end up being kingmaker?

Viju Cherian speaks to author and senior journalist, Rasheed Kidwai for more updates on the Haryana and Maharashtra elections.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

What are the election trends showing and how different are these from the exit poll trends? And what could the factors for this difference in trends be? In Haryana especially, an interesting trend is emerging. Even as counting for the Haryana Assembly polls is underway, early trends show that the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), formed by Dushyant Chautala after he split from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), could emerge as kingmaker.

Trends show that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is barely leading, the JJP has managed to grab leads in 10 seats. That is a significant number in an assembly of 90 seats, and many experts have stated that Chautala might end up becoming the kingmaker.

Viju Cherian speaks to author and senior journalist, Rasheed Kidwai for more updates on the Haryana and Maharashtra elections.

Watch the video for more.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Politics #video

