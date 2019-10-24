Haryana Election Result 2019 Early Trends: Will Dushyant Chautala’s JJP end up being kingmaker?

What are the election trends showing and how different are these from the exit poll trends? And what could the factors for this difference in trends be? In Haryana especially, an interesting trend is emerging. Even as counting for the Haryana Assembly polls is underway, early trends show that the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), formed by Dushyant Chautala after he split from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), could emerge as kingmaker.

Trends show that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is barely leading, the JJP has managed to grab leads in 10 seats. That is a significant number in an assembly of 90 seats, and many experts have stated that Chautala might end up becoming the kingmaker.

Viju Cherian speaks to author and senior journalist, Rasheed Kidwai for more updates on the Haryana and Maharashtra elections.