Hang me the day you find my involvement in corruption of single paisa: Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dared central probe agencies to find proof of a "single paisa" worth of corruption against him. "Hang me publicly" if this happens, he challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"They put the CBI, ED, Income Tax and police after me. Why? There is only one purpose which is to prove by any means that 'Kejriwal chor hai (Kejriwal is a thief)' and prove that he has indulged in corruption," he said in Ludhiana, attacking the BJP government.

Kejriwal was speaking after dedicating 80 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to the people of Punjab at an event in Ludhiana.

Now, a total of 580 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' have become operational in the state to provide free and quality healthcare services to the people, said Kejriwal.

The AAP supremo was on April 16 questioned by the CBI in connection with the Delhi's now scrapped excise policy in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia is already in jail. The agency had summoned Kejriwal as a witness.

"I want tell Modi ji," the Delhi CM said, "Prime Minister ji, if Kejriwal is corrupt, there is no one honest in this world. I want to tell you that the day you find corruption of a single paisa against Kejriwal, hang me publicly." "But stop this 'roz-roz ki nautanki and tamasha' (everyday drama)," Kejriwal said.

He said AAP leaders Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were arrested not because they indulged in corruption, but because "(the BJP's) objective was to stop their good work".

"It is not a coincidence that our health minister and education minister have been jailed," said Kejriwal. "The AAP government has done great work in health and education sectors." "The issue is not of corruption, but to stop the AAP from doing its good work, and entangle them (in cases)," Kejriwal said.

He said the house of Satyendar Jain, who was the brain behind 'Mohalla Clinics' in Delhi (which is Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab), was raided thrice "but not even a penny was found there".

Manish Sisodia's premises were raided and it was alleged he usurped Rs 100 crore, he said. "If it was so, would the agencies have not found Rs 1 crore or Rs 2 crore, or even Rs 1-2 lakh from his house too? CBI, ED raids were conducted, but not a single penny was found. Where did this money go?" he asked. "Only a rattle (toy) was found from Sisodia's bank locker." He said AAP's rivals are "scared" that a "small party" formed governments in Delhi and Punjab and became a national party within a short span of 10 years. "So, they are feeling scared. They all hatched a conspiracy that somehow AAP and its works need to be stopped." "Had there been a patriotic government at the Centre as well, they would have said they too will build Mohalla Clinics in entire country. They would have said they will build such good schools in entire country," he said.

They are not concerned about the country, but only power, he said. "Their objective is to finish anyone who is doing good work." He also congratulated the AAP government in Punjab, especially Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on its handling of the Amritpal Singh issue and the recent arrest of the radical preacher.

"The entire episode was handled with maturity and without a single bullet being fired or a drop of blood shed. I also want to congratulate the Punjab police for this," he said.

He said peace and harmony prevail in Punjab and the law and order is so good right now that the people of state have not seen anything like this before.

He attacked the BJP over the Manipur violence also, claiming those who used to make "our fun before last year's polls, saying AAP is not capable of handling a border state like Punjab, are today unable to handle Manipur".

"Today, we have handled the border state, but they are unable to handle Manipur. And when Manipur is burning, they are holding poll rallies in Karnataka," Kejriwal said. Without taking any name, Kejriwal said "their own leader was raided in Bengaluru and Rs 8 crore cash was seized. He is roaming openly, he has not been jailed. So much money is found from their leaders..but nothing happens".

He alleged the BJP government in Karnataka was corrupt.

In Punjab, Kejriwal said that after coming to power they eliminated various kinds of mafia like "bus mafia, sand mafia". "We came down heavily on corruption." "Our opponents used to ask us from where money will come (for various schemes). Money was there, but if anything was lacking it was honesty and the right intent. Now, an honest government has come to power," he said.

Government revenue is increasing as leakages have been plugged, he further said.