Politics
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Government has brought sustainable changes: Piyush Goyal

Speaking at an event titled 'IIT ke Mann ki Baat', which was part of ruling BJP's 'Bharat ke Mann ki Baat' campaign, Goyal said the government has brought sustainable changes instead of temporary adjustments.

PTI
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal underlined some key "achievements" of the Central government at an event at the IIT Bombay here, on a day the Election Commission announced the schedule for Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at an event titled 'IIT ke Mann ki Baat', which was part of ruling BJP's 'Bharat ke Mann ki Baat' campaign, Goyal said the government has brought sustainable changes instead of temporary adjustments.

"If you want to ask me what is the single biggest achievement of the government, it's changing the 'chalta hai' mindset," he said.

Careful not to use any symbol of the BJP at the event, as the model code of conduct has kicked in, Goyal said the government took the fruits of progress to under-developed parts of the country.

"From a fragile economy, we have become perhaps the fastest growing economy in the world," he said.

The minister also claimed the country has taken major strides in food security and rural electrification.

"Today, the nation produces more food than it can consume," he said, adding that electricity shortages have become "history" now.

Goyal said the government has also focused on self-sustenance.

"We did not allow a single power plant to come up based on imported coal," he said, adding that Modi government believes in spending unrestricted money for research and development.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 08:05 am

#Current Affairs #India #Piyush Goyal #Railways Minister

