Former Maharashtra minister Anil Bonde, 59 others booked for inciting Amravati violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Dr Anil Bonde was arrested on November 15 for inciting the recent violence in Amravati. The Amravati Police arrested Bonde along with 59 other persons, including the mayor and nine more BJP workers, The Quint reported.

The police are yet to arrest BJP leader Praveen Pote in connection with the violence that erupted in Amravati over the weekend. According to a report by The Indian Express, he is absconding.

The publication quoted a senior police officer as saying that all of the arrests were made in connection with the November 13 riots that broke out in the Kotwali area after the saffron party called a bandh.

The march was organised in response to the protests staged to oppose the violence against Muslims in Tripura. Those rallying had reportedly pelted a stone at Pote’s residence; one person had sustained injuries in the incident.

In retaliation, Bonde and Pote had called the bandh. Almost 6,000 members of the Sangh Parivar, including BJP workers and members of the Bajrang Dal had taken to the streets to ensure the bandh is observed strictly. Two shops run by members of the minority community were torched in the process.