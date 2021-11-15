MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Bonde, 59 others booked for inciting Amravati violence

The Amravati Police arrested Anil Bonde along with 59 other persons, including the mayor and nine more BJP workers in connection with the violence that erupted over the weekend.

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Dr Anil Bonde was arrested on November 15 for inciting the recent violence in Amravati. The Amravati Police arrested Bonde along with 59 other persons, including the mayor and nine more BJP workers, The Quint reported.

The police are yet to arrest BJP leader Praveen Pote in connection with the violence that erupted in Amravati over the weekend. According to a report by The Indian Express, he is absconding.

The publication quoted a senior police officer as saying that all of the arrests were made in connection with the November 13 riots that broke out in the Kotwali area after the saffron party called a bandh.

The march was organised in response to the protests staged to oppose the violence against Muslims in Tripura. Those rallying had reportedly pelted a stone at Pote’s residence; one person had sustained injuries in the incident.

In retaliation, Bonde and Pote had called the bandh. Almost 6,000 members of the Sangh Parivar, including BJP workers and members of the Bajrang Dal had taken to the streets to ensure the bandh is observed strictly. Two shops run by members of the minority community were torched in the process.

Close

Related stories

A curfew was imposed in Amravati on Saturday eventually and it will remain in force till further order is issued. The order was issued by officiating police commissioner Sandip Patil under sections 144(1), (2), (3) of the CrPc to avoid any untoward incidents.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amravati #BJP leader #curfew #Maharashtra #riot
first published: Nov 15, 2021 04:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.