English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeks apology from Sonia Gandhi over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks

    The finance minister, who just recovered from Covid-19 infection, demanded an apology from the Congress president. "I demand an apology from the president of the Congress party who herself is a woman," she said.

    PTI
    July 28, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi for Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party's top leader in Lok Sabha, hurling a "deliberate sexist insult" by calling the President of India Droupadi Murmu "rashtrapatni".

    "Chowdhury's comments were not a slip of tongue. It was a deliberate sexist insult against the President," Sitharaman said, making a brief statement in Rajya Sabha. She said at a time the entire country is rejoicing at the selection of a self-made woman from a tribal background as the President, "for the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha to call her 'rashtrapatni' in a 'pati-patni' (husband-wife) kind of a level, has insulted the President of India."

    The finance minister, who just recovered from Covid-19 infection, demanded an apology from the Congress president. "I demand an apology from the president of the Congress party who herself is a woman," she said.

    Gandhi appointed Chowdhury as the leader in Lok Sabha to speak and he has insulted the President, she said."Smt Sonia Gandhi should come before the nation and apologise to the Rashtrapati and also to the entire country for the insult by her own leader in Lok Sabha." Chouwdhry's comments were not a "slip of the tongue but a deliberate ploy to insult" the President and it is unacceptable, she said.

    Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said nobody is supposed to make any derogatory comments against the President of India. "Making such comments is bad," he said. "I don't know why it has happened and it is wrong."

    Close

    Related stories

    He said President was discussed even in the Constituent Assembly and Rashtrapati was a settled title to be used.
    PTI
    Tags: #Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #Politics #Sonia Gandhi
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 12:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.