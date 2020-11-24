PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Election is over: President-elect Joe Biden says after Donald Trump allows transition process

The General Services Administration (GSA), the federal agency overseeing the handover, said it was now acknowledging Joe Biden, a Democrat, as the "apparent winner" of the November 3 election.

PTI

"The election is over" and it is time to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric designed to demonise one another, US President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Biden's Twitter statement came hours after incumbent President Donald Trump, a Republican, finally agreed that the presidential transition process should start, after weeks of wrangling.

The General Services Administration (GSA), the federal agency overseeing the handover, said it was now acknowledging Biden, a Democrat, as the "apparent winner" of the November 3 election.

Close

"The election is over. It's time to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric designed to demonise one another. We have to come together," Biden tweeted, commenting on one of the most divisive presidential elections in American history.

related news

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn't see red and blue states, but a United States," the 78-year-old tweeted on Monday.

"And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people," he wrote.

Meanwhile, President Trump, 74, continues to allege massive voter fraud without providing evidence, and his legal challenges have so far proved fruitless.

Trump said on Monday that the GSA must "do what needs to be done", but still refuses to concede the election, repeating unsubstantiated claims of a "rigged election".

The move grants the Democrat access to millions of dollars in funds, as well as access to national security briefings and government officials, so he can properly prepare to take over the presidency on January 20.
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 10:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Politics #US Election 2020 #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.