ED raids Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Honey’s residence

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (File image)

The Electorate Directorate (ED) on January 18 morning raided at residence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in Mohali over illegal sand mining case.

ED raids are underway since morning and have covered at least ten other places across poll-bound Punjab.

The single-phase polls in all 117 constituencies of Punjab were rescheduled to February 20 from February 14, following demands from political parties in the state seeking a change on account of Guru Ravi Das Jayanti, which will be observed on February 16.

The chief minister in his letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, had said holding the polls on February 14 may deprive around 20 lakh voters to register their mandate.