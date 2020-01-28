App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election | ‘They’ll enter your houses, rape your daughters’: BJP MP on Shaheen Bagh protesters

The BJP parliamentarian also said that all mosques built on government land would be demolished if the people of Delhi vote his party to power

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image of the Shaheen Bagh protest
File image of the Shaheen Bagh protest

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency has said that Shaheen Bagh protesters on a sit-in against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh will be cleared in an hour if his party comes to power in the national capital.

Verma further made a sensational accusation that “they (protesters) will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters”.

The BJP parliamentarian also said that all mosques built on government land would be demolished if the people of Delhi vote his party to power.

Close

"This is not just another election. It is an election to decide the unity of a nation. If the BJP comes to power on February 11, you will not find a single protester within an hour. And within a month, we will not spare a single mosque built on government land,” he said.

related news

Talking about his remarks to news ANI, he said, "Lakhs of people have gathered there. That fire could reach the houses of Delhi at any time; it could reach our houses. The people of Delhi need to think through their decision. These people will enter your houses, they will pick up your sisters and daughters, rape them and kill them. Today, there is time. Tomorrow Modi ji and Amit Shah will not come to save you”.

Protesters who have gathered at Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi for more than a month now, are primarily women and kids. The peaceful sit-in is against CAA which expedites the process of granting to citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring countries — Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Delhi heads to polling on February 8. Counting of votes will happen on February 11.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #CAA #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #Politics #Shaheen bagh

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.