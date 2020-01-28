Delhi Election | ‘They’ll enter your houses, rape your daughters’: BJP MP on Shaheen Bagh protesters

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency has said that Shaheen Bagh protesters on a sit-in against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh will be cleared in an hour if his party comes to power in the national capital.

Verma further made a sensational accusation that “they (protesters) will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters”.

The BJP parliamentarian also said that all mosques built on government land would be demolished if the people of Delhi vote his party to power.

"This is not just another election. It is an election to decide the unity of a nation. If the BJP comes to power on February 11, you will not find a single protester within an hour. And within a month, we will not spare a single mosque built on government land,” he said.



#WATCH: BJP MP Parvesh Verma says, "...Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think & take a decision. They'll enter your houses, rape your sisters&daughters, kill them. There's time today, Modi ji & Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." pic.twitter.com/1G801z5ZbM

— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Talking about his remarks to news ANI, he said, "Lakhs of people have gathered there. That fire could reach the houses of Delhi at any time; it could reach our houses. The people of Delhi need to think through their decision. These people will enter your houses, they will pick up your sisters and daughters, rape them and kill them. Today, there is time. Tomorrow Modi ji and Amit Shah will not come to save you”.

Protesters who have gathered at Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi for more than a month now, are primarily women and kids. The peaceful sit-in is against CAA which expedites the process of granting to citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring countries — Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.