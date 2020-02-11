Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 11, 2020 05:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Delhi Election Result LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict AAP win; counting to begin at 8 am
Live updates of the 2020 Delhi Vidhan Sabha election result. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. BJP is challenging AAP as the Arvind Kejriwal-led party hopes to retain power in the national capital
Counting of votes for the 2020 Delhi Vidhan Sabha election will begin at 8.00 am. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to retain power in the national capital, amid a challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress, which was once a dominant force in Delhi, is hoping for revival of its fortunes there.Exit poll results have predicted AAP ton win with a comfortable majority, even as the BJP is forecast to improve its tally. However, exit polls have gone wrong in the past. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Quick lowdown: Politics of Delhi
When are the results expected?
Delhi Assembly Election: Counting today
Quick lowdown on the political situation in Delhi
The Indian National Congress, which had governed Delhi for 15 consecutive years between 1998 and 2013, failed to win a single seat in 2015. In 2013, it had won eight. Now, under the leadership of Subhash Chopra, Congress was hoping for change in its fortunes. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also campaigned in this election. (3/3)
Quick lowdown on the political situation in Delhi
It is being challenged by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — which is ruling at the Centre. It had won three seats last time. The party not only unleased Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for campaigning, but also an array of local leaders such as Member of Parliament (MP) and Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari.
BJP rejected AAP’s claims of development and stressed on Delhi needing a ‘double engine’ government — same party ruling at the Centre and in the state. This is also being seen as the first test for Jagat Prakash Nadda as the BJP National President. (2/3)
Also read: Opinion | Will its polarising pitch help BJP?
Quick lowdown on the political situation in Delhi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to retain power in Delhi. It would also be aiming to improve its tally from last time. In 2015, AAP had won a whopping 67 out of the 70 Assembly seats.
The party ran its campaign largely based on the work it claims to have done such as carrying out reforms in the educational system, and providing uninterrupted and cheap electricity and water supply. (1/3)
When are the results expected?
Counting of votes will begin at 8.00 am. Just like all elections held in last six months, the final results are expected to be slightly delayed as match of VVPAT slips would take time.
However, with known leads by around 11.00 am, the result is likely to be clear by early afternoon.
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates. Stay tuned.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly election.
Voting across all of the national capital’s 70 Assembly constituencies happened in a single phase on February 08 (Saturday). Counting of votes will happen today — February 11.
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates. Stay tuned.