Delhi Election Result LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict AAP win; counting to begin at 8 am

Counting of votes for the 2020 Delhi Vidhan Sabha election will begin at 8.00 am. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to retain power in the national capital, amid a challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress, which was once a dominant force in Delhi, is hoping for revival of its fortunes there.

Exit poll results have predicted AAP ton win with a comfortable majority, even as the BJP is forecast to improve its tally. However, exit polls have gone wrong in the past.