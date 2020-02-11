Delhi Election Result: Why Capt Gopinath does not want Arvind Kejriwal to become Delhi CM

GR Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan, one of India's first low- cost air carriers, has advised Arvind Kejriwal not to take up the chief ministerial post after the 2020 Delhi assembly elections.

In a open letter published on The Economic Times on February 5, Gopinath talked about how people saw the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a hope for a new kind of politics that did not pander to money, power and identity politics.

But after the party won the Delhi Assembly elections in 2015, Gopinath wrote that Kejriwal seemed to have abandoned his core values.

“There were many occasions when you behaved worse than the alleged autocrats of opposition parties you critiqued,” said Gopinath, a former member of AAP.

Gopinath had joined Kejriwal’s party in January 2014 and quit within four months citing growing differences within the party leadership and criticising Kejriwal for his style of politics.

Gopinath noted that the country has been polarised and deeply divided , and in such times, Kejriwal should hand over the baton of chief ministership to someone else and focus on rebuilding the party in every state.

Gopinath said that the task will not be easy, and cited the example of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that started with two MPs, and now has now has 303 members in the Lok Sabha after 36 years of its formation.

"It's an arduous task, but a worthy challenge by which you could redeem the promise you once made to the people of the country, not just to those of the union territory of Delhi," he said.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party won the high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls on February 11, leaving the main rival BJP way behind and decimating the Congress.