Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 08:00 PM IST

Delhi Election results: Kejriwal's poll victory because of Lord Hanuman, says BJP's J&K chief

The BJP leader, who is also a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said the saffron party’s fate could have also changed had they done the same.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ravinder Raina, the BJP president for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has credited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' for Aam Aadmi Party’s win in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Interacting with the media on February 11, while the Election Commission's counting of votes was still underway, Raina said AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal won the Delhi elections by a thumping majority only because he prayed to Lord Hanuman.

The BJP leader, who is also a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said the saffron party’s fate could have also changed had they done the same.

Close
He went on to say, however, since the BJP members and workers chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ abundantly and unabashedly, they have been victorious in the country and are ruling at the Centre now.

Interestingly, Kejriwal thanked Lord Hanuman after emerging victorious on February 11. Addressing a large gathering he had said: "Lord Hanuman has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray he keeps showing us the right path so that we can continue to serve the people."

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India

