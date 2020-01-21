Delhi Election: BJP gives ticket to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Hari Nagar

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was earlier trolled heavily on social media for not getting a ticket in the party’s first list, has been named as BJP’s candidate from Hari Nagar in the upcoming Delhi elections.



Thanks everyone pic.twitter.com/3jqhAFUOEN

— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 20, 2020

Thanking everyone, an elated Bagga posted a rap song from his Twitter handle, called Bagga, Bagga Har Jagah to highlight his fight against various issues.

Bagga, who is extremely proactive on Twitter, and wears his patriotism on his sleeve, was made BJP spokesperson in 2017. He had first come to limelight for beating lawyer-activist and then AAP member Prashant Bhushan for his views on Kashmir. In October 2011, Bagga had barged into Bhushan’s Supreme Court chambers, slapped, punched and kicked him in the face, tore his shirt and abused him.

After the assault, a proud Bagga had taken credit saying, “Operation Prashant Bhushan” was “successful”.

Bagga had again made headlines after he barged into a seminar and attacked writer Arundhati Roy. His supporters even defaced the walls around Pakistan High Commission and put up posters demanding freedom from Balochistan.

In 2012, Bagga and his supporters had taken credit for attacking Kashmiri Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

In 2015, Bagga’s outfit, called the Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena, which describes itself as a ‘task force against traitors, anti-nationals and corrupts (sic)’, had started a blog dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The same year, he was invited by PM Modi and 149 other pro-right media influencers, in an even called #super150.

More recently, Bagga was seen openly criticising Deepika Padukone for her surprise visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University in the aftermath of a violent attack at the varsity campus. He had demanded boycotting all of Deepika’s films, including her recent release Chhapaak.