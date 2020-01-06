App
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Assembly election 2020: 1.46 crore people eligible to cast their vote

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi Ranbir Singh said the final publication of voters list shows there are total 1,46,92,136 voters in Delhi including 80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A total of 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, according to the final electoral list for Delhi published on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi Ranbir Singh said the final publication of voters list shows there are total 1,46,92,136 voters in Delhi including 80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females.

He, however, said people may apply to get themselves registered as voters in Delhi.

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #Delhi Assembly election 2020 #India #Politics #Ranbir Singh

