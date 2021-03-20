English
Dattatreya Hosabale becomes RSS general secretary, replacing Bhayyaji Joshi

The decision was taken at the meeting of RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha

Moneycontrol News
March 20, 2021 / 01:05 PM IST
General view of the RSS' Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (Image: ANI)

Dattatreya Hosabale has become the new Sarkaryawah (general secretary) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.  Hosabale, 65 replaces Suresh ‘Bhayyaji’ Joshi, who has been at the top executive post of RSS for four consecutive terms.

The decision was taken in the meeting Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the RSS at Bengaluru on March 20. The RSS confirmed the development on its Twitter handle.
TAGS: #Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha #Dattatreya Hosabale #RSS #‘Bhayyaji’ Joshi
first published: Mar 20, 2021 01:00 pm

