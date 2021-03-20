Dattatreya Hosabale becomes RSS general secretary, replacing Bhayyaji Joshi

General view of the RSS' Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (Image: ANI)

Dattatreya Hosabale has become the new Sarkaryawah (general secretary) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Hosabale, 65 replaces Suresh ‘Bhayyaji’ Joshi, who has been at the top executive post of RSS for four consecutive terms.



बेंगलुरु : संघ की अखिल भारतीय प्रतिनिधि सभा में सरकार्यवाह पद के लिए श्री दत्तात्रेय होसबाले जी निर्वाचित हुए। वे 2009 से सह सरकार्यवाह का दायित्व निर्वहन कर रहे थे। pic.twitter.com/wEVwGCDaWD

— RSS (@RSSorg) March 20, 2021

The decision was taken in the meeting Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the RSS at Bengaluru on March 20. The RSS confirmed the development on its Twitter handle.