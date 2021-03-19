Growing curiosity to know about Sangh: RSS' Manmohan Vaidya at key Bengaluru meet

General view of the RSS' Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (Image: ANI)

The two-day Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) convened in Bengaluru, Karnataka on March 19.

The election of the senior-most RSS executive, the Sarkaryavah (general secretary), by nearly 1,500 members of the ABPS is expected to take place on March 20, in what would be the most important outcome of the gathering.

“There's a growing curiosity to know about RSS. All may not join the Sangh but they're eager to work with it. How to increase the number of 'shakhas' and expand their role, will be discussed in the meet,” news agency ANI quoted RSS Joint General Secretary Dr. Manmohan Vaidya as saying.



There's a growing curiosity to know about RSS. All may not join the Sangh but they're eager to work with it. How to increase no. of 'shakhas' & expand their role, to be discussed in the meet: Dr. Manmohan Vaidya, Jt Gen Secy on Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS,in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/JEtOyhWY3N

— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

The 'Pratinidhi Sabha', a meeting of top RSS office-bearers from across the country along with delegates and heads of other Sangh Parivar organisations, is usually held every three years in Nagpur, Maharashtra. But this year, the ABPS is meeting in Bengaluru. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only about 450 delegates are attending, according to news reports. The rest will vote virtually from their respective headquarters.

There is speculation about the current general secretary, Suresh ‘Bhayyaji’ Joshi, 73, being replaced by one of his six deputies. ‘Bhayyaji’ completes his fourth three-year term this year. HV Sheshadri is the only other one to have been RSS general secretary for four consecutive terms from 1987 to 2000.

The system of holding an election to appoint a general secretary was adopted in the early 1950s.