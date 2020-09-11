COVID-19 is gone, Mamata Banerjee imposing lockdown to stop us from holding rallies: BJP’s Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh

Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh declared at a rally in Hooghly district that novel coronavirus pandemic is gone and that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was intentionally imposing a lockdown to stop his party from holding rallies in the state.

"Corona is gone! Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is acting. She is intentionally imposing lockdown so that BJP cannot hold meetings and rallies in Bengal," Ghosh said on September 9, according to news reports.

The video clip of Ghosh claiming that “corona is gone” was circulating on social media platforms.

Ghosh said that Trinamool Congress supreme Banerjee's brothers were feeling unwell after seeing the support BJP was getting in the state. "They are feeling unwell not due to fear of coronavirus, but due to the fear of BJP," he added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On September 10, the COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal increased to 3,771 after 41 more fatalities were reported. The overall COVID-19 tally in the state increased to 1.93 lakh. The state’s recovery rate stood at 85.9 percent.

West Bengal is expected to head for Legislative Assembly elections in the first half of 2021. Banerjee’s TMC is hoping to overcome a challenge from a surging BJP in the state.