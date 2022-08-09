English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Congress to launch 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from September 7

    Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that on this day, 80 years ago the Indian National Congress under the leadership and inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement that won the country freedom five years later.

    PTI
    August 09, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
    (Representational image; Credit: Reuters)

    (Representational image; Credit: Reuters)

    The Congress on Tuesday announced it will launch from September 7 a Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in which party workers and leaders including Rahul Gandhi will participate.

    Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that on this day, 80 years ago the Indian National Congress under the leadership and inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement that won the country freedom five years later.

    "Today the Indian National Congress announces the launch of its Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 7, 2022," he said in a statement. This is a padayatra (foot march)covering 12 states and two Union Territories, Ramesh said, adding it will be about 3,500-km long and will be completed in about 150 days.

    Congress workers and leaders including Rahul Gandhi will participate in the yatra, Ramesh said. The Congress appeals to all wanting to be part of an gigantic national endeavour to provide an alternative to the politics of fear, bigotry and prejudice and to the economics of livelihood destruction, increasing unemployment and growing inequalities, to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said.

    In a tweet, Ramesh attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, asking questions about the role it played when Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India movement.

    Close

    Related stories

    "It was on the sidelines dissociating itself from the mass movement. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee took no part while Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Azad, Prasad, Pant and many others were jailed," he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bharat Jodo #Congress #India #Politics
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.