English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Congress sharply focuses on Women voters in poll-bound Karnataka

    The Congress has announced that Rs 2,000 would be credited to the account of woman head of households every month if it's voted to power.

    PTI
    January 25, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Congress is sharply focusing on women voters promising cash transfers and separate manifesto months ahead of Assembly elections in Karnataka as it aims to wrest power from the BJP.

    Seeking to raise the pitch, women aspirants have also been pushing for allotment of at least 15 percent of the tickets.

    The Congress has announced that Rs 2,000 would be credited to the account of woman head of households every month if it's voted to power.

    Days earlier, it promised 200 units of free power a month to all homes in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.