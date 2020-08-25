Carry on, Congress

Like most of us, I too have been scratching my head trying to make sense of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday. So I lost no time in buttonholing two of my most dubious so-called sources, shady characters who loudly claimed to be alleged Congress insiders and loyalists.

Me: What did you folks think of the CWC meeting?

Alleged Congressman 1: It was a masterstroke, sheer genius. It will go down in history as a turning point in the history of the party. As I said at the meeting, ‘There is a tide in the affairs of the Congress, which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune; Omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and in miseries’.

Me: Good one. Your own?

AC1: Brutus, adapted a bit.

Me: I’m not a big fan of Romans.

AC1: Sorry. We are.

Me: Your party has been losing election after election. You partymen are crossing over to the BJP in droves. You lost Madhya Pradesh and have barely held on to Rajasthan by the skin of your teeth. You haven’t managed to elect a full-time party president for over a year. And yet you heckle and shout down anyone who wants change. What on earth are you smoking?

Alleged Congressman 2: Malana cream, I believe.

AC1: Have you read Sun Tzu’s Art of War?

Me: I take strong objection to Chinese products. Except Gobi Manchurian.

AC1: Sun Tzu said, ‘The whole secret lies in confusing the enemy, so that he cannot fathom our real intent.’ Who would have thought that we would pass up such an opportunity to set our house in order, to signal that we will emerge as a stronger, smarter party? See how we managed to take everybody by surprise, how we fooled them all.

Me: But you did nothing.

AC1: Precisely. We call it masterly drift. We’ve caught our rivals completely off guard. They have no idea what’s coming next. You have no objection to Japanese stuff?

AC1: There’s a Zen proverb that goes, ‘Sitting quietly, Doing nothing/Spring comes and the grass grows/By Itself’.AC2: Take the Congress Working Committee. The very name is calculated to sow confusion in the minds of its opponents.

AC1: Because while it is Congress, it is neither a committee, nor can it be accused of working.

AC2: You have no objection to America?AC2: This is actually Woody Allen. Altering what he said a bit, ‘More than any other time in history, the Congress party faces a crossroads. One path leads to despair and utter hopelessness. The other, to total extinction. Let us pray we have the wisdom to choose correctly’.AC1: It’s all part of the grand strategy of spreading confusion.AC2: Should they have done it now, at a time when our leaders are in ill health and suffering?AC1: The technical term is electile dysfunction, I believe.

AC2: Also inflammation of the ego.

AC1: At a time when we are fighting against autocracy in the country, everybody needs to rally around the family.

AC1: You’re right. Rahul’s men will follow him everywhere, but only out of morbid curiosity.AC2: We must cast the net wider for our leaders.AC1: Of course, we’re running out of junior flunkeys to blame for all our misfortunes. But we must keep it within the family.AC2: See, Sonia doesn’t want to lead and Rahul can’t lead.

AC1: Priyanka too has been dithering.

AC2: In the circumstances, we have to look deeper.

AC1: One place where nobody has thought to look is the next generation---Priyanka Gandhi’s kids. They must be in their teens by now.

AC2: They could be our secret weapons, our connection with the millennials, with Gen Z.

AC1: At the next AICC meeting, I’m planning to introduce their names.

AC2: I will second the motion.

AC2: We have other options too. Rahul could have a radio show called ‘Son ki Baat’.AC1: If even that doesn’t work out, he can always feed peacocks.