'Call us whatever you want,' Rahul Gandhi retorts to PM Modi's INDIA jibe

We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child: Rahul Gandhi

INDIA seems to have become the point of conflict between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Opposition alliance in India.

Hours after Modi hit out at the Opposition alliance, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), saying that the Indian Mujahideen and the People's Front of India (PFI) too have the word 'India' in their names, Rahul Gandhi retorted: “Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA.”

The former Congress president went on to tweet that INDIA will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. "We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur.”

The opposition and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have crossed swords in the ongoing Monsoon Session in Parliament over the recent spate of violence in Manipur.

During the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting earlier on July 25, Modi made a statement about the conduct of the Opposition in Parliament. He emphasised that their behaviour clearly indicates their decision to remain in the Opposition.

The prime minister pointed out that the Indian National Congress was founded by a foreigner and said that even outlawed terrorist groups like the Indian Mujahideen and the People's Front of India (PFI), too, have the word 'India' in their names. The PFI was banned for allegedly radicalising Muslim youths and marinating relations with anti-national groups.

PM Modi also expressed his confidence that with the people’s support, the BJP will come to power in the 2024 polls and India will become the third-largest global economy during his government’s next tenure.

The Opposition has given notices to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding suspension of business under Rule 267 to discuss the “Centre's and state government's failure to control the raging violence and restore peace and normalcy in the state of Manipur”.

The Opposition has been up in arms since the beginning of the Session on July 20, and the both the Houses are being adjourned repeatedly amid uproar and heated arguments with members from the treasury benches.

The ruling BJP has agreed to have a discussion with the home minister on the matter, but Opposition MPs want a comprehensive statement from the prime minister in both the Houses.