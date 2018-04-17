App
Apr 17, 2018 09:37 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Cabinet reshuffle on cards, all BJP ministers quit Mehbooba Mufti govt: Sources

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti accepted the resignations of Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, who had participated in a rally supporting the accused in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Kathua.

Days after two BJP ministers quit the Mehbooba Mufti government in the aftermath of the Kathua rape case, the party, according to sources, has asked all its ministers to quit the government and prepare for a reshuffle in the ranks.

However, the latest resignations have nothing to do with the Kathua rape case and party sources clarified that the move does not mean that they are pulling out of the PDP-BJP government in the state.

tags #BJP #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Politics

