you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP to expand base in states where it is not in power: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Both the senior leaders earlier addressed a membership workshop at the state party headquarters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

After its thumping victory in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the BJP said on on June 22 that it will now concentrate on strengthening the organisation in states where it is not in power.

"We have to strengthen the BJP in those states where the party is not in power," BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at a press conference here.

Chouhan, who is also the chief of the party's membership drive, said, "We will organise the drive from July 6 to August 11 all over the country to expand the base of the party."

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was flanked by UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, who has become Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship after his re-election to the Lok Sabha last month.

Both the senior leaders earlier addressed a membership workshop at the state party headquarters here.

First Published on Jun 22, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #BJP #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

