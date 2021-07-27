BJP Karnataka Legislature Party meet at 7.30 pm today; next CM likely to be decided: Report

(Image: Twitter @BSYBJP)

A day after the resignation of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka Legislature Party (LP) will likely meet on July 27 to decide the next CM of the state, according to a report by India Today.

The meeting is expected to be held at 7.30 pm, as per the report.

As per PTI report, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy will be the BJP's central observers for the Karnataka legislative party meeting to elect a new leader to replace Yediyurappa.

Central observers generally convey the party leadership's view to the MLAs before they elect their leader.

Veteran leader BS Yediyurappa stepped down as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 26, the day his government completed two years in office. Yediyurappa broke down in the state assembly while announcing his resignation. The 78 year-old BJP leader submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan, said he quit "voluntarily" and will continue to remain active in state politics.

Also Read: BS Yediyurappa resigns: Here’s a list of frontrunners for next Karnataka chief minister

Earlier on July 26, BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh declined to comment on the next chief minister, saying the decision is left to the party's parliamentary board and BJP legislature party.

"I will not say now. The parliamentary board of the BJP will decide the next chief minister and in the legislature party meeting," Singh told reporters in New Delhi.

To a question on the reason behind Mr Yediyurappa's resignation as Chief Minister, Singh said he himself has explained it.

(With inputs from PTI)