App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP fields Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur, Kirron Kher from Chandigarh

With the announcement of these three candidates, the party has declared its nominees for 437 seats, the highest number of Lok Sabha constituencies it has contested so far.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Actor Sunny Deol was on Tuesday fielded by the BJP as its candidate from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab hours after he joined the party, while sitting MP from Chandigarh Kirron Kher was renominated from the Chandigarh Union Territory.

The party has nominated Som Prakash as its candidate from Hoshiarpur in Punjab in place of Union Minister Vijay Sampla.

With the announcement of these three candidates, the party has declared its nominees for 437 seats, the highest number of Lok Sabha constituencies it has contested so far.

Sunny Deol, 62, who has played the lead role in blockbusters such as Ghayal, Gadar and Border joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

related news

The development came days after he met BJP president Amit Shah in Pune.

"The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji. Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it.... I won't talk, I will show you through my work," Deol said while addressing the media at the Bharatiya Janata Party office.

Deol is the second member of the family after his step-mother Hema Malini, the BJP candidate renominated from Mathura, to be given ticket by the party in this election. His father Dharmendra was BJP MP from Bikaner in 2004.

Deol will take on Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur, which was in the past represented by the late actor Vinod Khanna from the BJP.

Welcoming Deol into the party, Sitharaman said, "The moment we got to know that he is coming to the party, I can only relate to the film Border he had made, post which the impact on the Indian audience of such a theme was really proven. The feeling of nationalism and patriotism, when so beautifully evoked through a film, can really touch the core of Indian citizen."

Deol understands the pulse of the people and "is inspired by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is serving the cause of the people, and keeping India's glory high," she said.

"He is an artist of eminence who makes films beyond commercial considerations on the themes that are important for the country," Sitharaman said.

The party has announced candidates for 437 seats out of 545 so far. In 2014, it had contested 428 seats.

The BJP had contested 433 seats 2009, 364 in 2004 and 339 in 1999.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 08:32 pm

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Kirron Kher #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Punjab #Sunny Deol #video

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Akshay Kumar interviews PM Narendra Modi in a ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Match at Chennai: SRH post 175, Manish ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Salman Khan's Tere Naam to get a sequel, confirms director Satish Kaus ...

Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams thought her intimate scene was nothin ...

Disha Patani ditches the bikini for a T-shirt, gets trolled by fans on ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Vijender Singh boxes his way into the Congress

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone to soon start with second schedule of Chha ...

IPL 2019: David Warner’s fans love him, but his daughters love him m ...

First Look Review: Hyundai Venue​

Women’s T20 Challenge to Take Place During IPL Playoffs

Of Avengers and Us: How MCU Convinced Me That Aliens Exist

'Congress Has This Now': Vijender Singh Flexes Muscles in Response to ...

'Here To Fight Those Linking Saffron With Terrorism,' Says Pragya Thak ...

Who Will Rule Gujarat's Amethi? ‘Auspicious’ Valsad Seat Records H ...

Face Off Between TDP, EC Continues as Naidu's Cabinet Minister Dares E ...

US Threatens to Veto UN Resolution Aimed to Support Rape Survivors Bec ...

An India YouTuber Travelled to UK to Watch PewDiePie's Deleted Diss Tr ...

US' Iran curbs to take toll on Indian economy; oil price rise to hit C ...

From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's all about Mumbai’s No ...

Facing trouble with your Atal Pension Yojana account? Don't just bank ...

India’s oil bubble — and what lies ahead

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Upbeat earnings boost Wall Street

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Gold slips to four-month low on stronger dollar, stocks

Oil hits highest since November as US tightens Iran sanctions

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Islamic State fighters carried out explosions t ...

Lack of coherent strategy and celebrity faces joining BJP, Congress li ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

In 7 years, Kisan Credit Card loans more than doubled on the books of ...

Badminton Asia Championships 2019: HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth miss out a ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 series to officially launch on 14 May: Here's all you need t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.