App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJD will perform extremely well in upcoming Lok Sabha, assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik

BJP's secretary Suresh Pujari had claimed that the party would sweep the polls in the western district and bag all the 40 assembly seats in the region.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik claimed Tuesday that the ruling party would perform "extremely well" in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

"I am sure that the Biju Janata Dal will do extremely well in the forthcoming elections," Patnaik told reporters at the state secretariat here.

His statement came two days after BJP's national general secretary Bhupender Yadav claimed that the saffron party would form government in Odisha on its own.

BJP's secretary Suresh Pujari had claimed that the party would sweep the polls in the western district and bag all the 40 assembly seats in the region.

related news

Patnaik, four-time chief minister, will lead his regional party to the elections with the anti-incumbency factor.

The BJD, however, has overcome the anti-incumbency keeping in view the results of by-elections and local body polls.

The term of the present Odisha Assembly will end on June 11.

At present, the BJD has 118 MLAs in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.

The Opposition Congress, on the other hand, had been claiming that no one could stop the party to return to power in Odisha.

"Naveen's politics is not based on any ideology. He has been poaching leaders from the Congress to strengthen his party. However, he will not succeed in elections," Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader of Bargarh district Pranaya Kumar Sahu formally joined the Biju Janata Dal.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #Assembly polls #BJD #India #Lok Sabha #Naveen Patnaik #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.