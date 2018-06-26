App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJD supports PM's call for simultaneous polls

Assembly polls in Odisha have been held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election since 2004.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced his party's support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Elections were essential in a democracy, Patnaik told reporters here, adding, "We are elected to work for the people. Elections throughout the year disturb the development works. Therefore, we support simultaneous polls."

He further said, "We support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and assemblies. This will serve the country well."

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief aired his views on the matter ahead of the Law Commission's two-day meeting from July 7 in New Delhi with political parties and other stakeholders on holding simultaneous elections.

The Law Commission had sought Patnaik's views on the prime minister's proposal.

Soon after Patnaik expressed his views, BJD MP Tathagat Satpathy wrote on Twitter, saying he supported the party chief's stand.

"He (Patnaik) has been way ahead in this by sacrificing a full year by syncing assembly elections with Lok Sabha way back in 2004. A true leader in real life," Satpathy added.

BJD sources said Puri MP Pinaki Mishra will represent the party at the meeting convened by the Law Commission.

Modi, while addressing the governing council of NITI Aayog on June 17, had called for a "widespread" debate on holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and said if implemented, it would result in savings.

The NITI Aayog had last year suggested synchronised, two-phase Lok Sabha and Assembly polls from 2024.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 09:10 pm

tags #Biju Janata Dal #BJP #India #Naveen Patnaik #Politics #Simultaneous Polls

