Babulal Marandi's JVM(P) withdraws support from Hemant Soren's govt in Jharkhand

Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has withdrawn support from Hemant Soren's coalition government in the state.

JVM (P) leader Abhay Singh told news agency ANI that the party has withdrawn its support from Hemant Soren-led JMM-Congress-RJD government in Jharkhand.

It was reported earlier that Marandi's party is all set to join with the BJP.