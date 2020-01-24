App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Babulal Marandi's JVM(P) withdraws support from Hemant Soren's govt in Jharkhand

It was reported earlier that Marandi's party is all set to join with the BJP

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Picture: Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) leader Babulal Marandi (Image: Twitter/@yourBabulal)
Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has withdrawn support from Hemant Soren's coalition government in the state.

JVM (P) leader Abhay Singh told news agency ANI that the party has withdrawn its support from Hemant Soren-led JMM-Congress-RJD government in Jharkhand.

It was reported earlier that Marandi's party is all set to join with the BJP.

This is a developing story. More details awaited. 

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #Babulal Marandi #Hemant Soren #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)

