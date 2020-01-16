Babulal Marandi's JVM (P) set to merge with BJP: Report

Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi’s party is set to start the process of merging with the BJP, top sources in both parties have confirmed to The Indian Express.

The move comes close on the heels of the BJP getting voted out of power in the recently-held Assembly elections in the state. In fact, the saffron party has been left without a leader after key people faced defeat in the assembly polls; it is also yet to appoint a Leader of Opposition. Among those who lost was BJP chief and tribal face Laxman Giluwa. He has submitted his resignation, but it is yet to be accepted.

The move to merge with Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik is also being seen as BJP’s attempt to woo tribal voters, especially after the saffron party won a measly two tribal seats – nine less than the previous election tally. On the other hand, current CM Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance had won 25 of the 28 seats in tribal dominated areas.

A close aide of Marandi told the newspaper, “Both the BJP and JVM(P) are looking at their political interests. JVM(P) has dissolved its working committee and Babulal met BJP’s central leadership in Delhi on January 15.” The aide mentioned that the process of the merger will begin as soon as Marandi returns to Ranchi.

It is noteworthy here that that the JVM(P) had offered unconditional support to the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance after the election results were declared. The party had contested for all 81 Assembly seats, but had won only three.