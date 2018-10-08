Assembly Polls 2018: All you need to know about upcoming state elections in 5 states

The polls in these five states will be an indicator of the mood among citizens in the build-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The Election Commission of India (EC) on October 6 announced polling schedule for Assembly elections in five states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.
With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct also came into effect in the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan. The code of conduct had been implemented in Telangana earlier due to premature dissolution of the Assembly in September.
Here are important dates two watch out for:
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 Schedule
The central Indian state has total of 230 assembly constituencies. It has had a BJP government 2003. The tenure of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government will expire on January 7, 2019.Date of issue of gazette notification: November 2 Last date of nominations: November 9 Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 12
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 14
Polling date: November 28
Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018 Schedule
The state has 200 assembly constituencies. Rajasthan is currently governed by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led BJP. Term of the current Assembly ends on January 20, 2019.Date of issue of gazette notification: November 12 Last date of nominations: November 19 Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 20
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 22
Polling date: December 7
Telangana Assembly Polls 2018 Schedule
Seeking early polls, Telangana Chief Minister and Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao had dissolved the state assembly prematurely on September 6.Date of issue of gazette notification: November 12 Last date of nominations: November 19 Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 20
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 22
Polling date: December 7
Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 Schedule
The state has 90 assembly constituencies. Chief Minister Raman Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s tenure is slated to end on January 5, 2019. Chhattisgarh is the only state to have polling in two phases.
Polling dates: First phase of polling will happen on November 12 in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). Rest of the state will vote on November 20 in the second phase.Phase 1: Date of issue of gazette notification: October 16 Last date of nominations: October 23 Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 24
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 26Phase 2: Date of issue of gazette notification: October 26 Last date of nominations: November 2 Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 3
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 5
Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018 Schedule
Mizoram Assembly has 40 seats and is currently led by Congress Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla. The North-eastern state has been swinging between Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) since 1984 (although with a short President’s rule in 1988). The current government's term will end on December 15, 2018.Date of issue of gazette notification: November 2 Last date of nominations: November 9 Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 12
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 14
Polling date: November 28Counting of votes in all states will happen on December 11.
|State
|Total no. of voters as per draft electoral rolls
|Total no. of voters as per final electoral rolls
|Chhattisgarh
|1.81 crore
|1.85 crore
|Madhya Pradesh
|4.94 crore
|5.03 crore
|Mizoram
|7.60 lakh
|7.68 lakh
|Rajasthan
|4.75 crore
|4.74 crore
|Telangana
|2.61 crore
|To be published on Oct 12
|State
|No. of polling stations in 2013-14
|No. of polling stations in 2018
|Chhattisgarh
|21,418
|23,632
|Madhya Pradesh
|53,896
|65,341
|Mizoram
|1,126
|1,164
|Rajasthan
|45,334
|51,796
|Telangana
|29,138
|32,574