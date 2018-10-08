Assembly Polls 2018: All you need to know about upcoming state elections in 5 states

The Election Commission of India (EC) on October 6 announced polling schedule for Assembly elections in five states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct also came into effect in the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan. The code of conduct had been implemented in Telangana earlier due to premature dissolution of the Assembly in September.

Here are important dates two watch out for:

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 Schedule

The central Indian state has total of 230 assembly constituencies. It has had a BJP government 2003. The tenure of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government will expire on January 7, 2019.

Date of issue of gazette notification: November 2 Last date of nominations: November 9 Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 12

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 14

Polling date: November 28

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018 Schedule

The state has 200 assembly constituencies. Rajasthan is currently governed by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led BJP. Term of the current Assembly ends on January 20, 2019.

Date of issue of gazette notification: November 12 Last date of nominations: November 19 Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 20

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 22

Polling date: December 7

Telangana Assembly Polls 2018 Schedule

Seeking early polls, Telangana Chief Minister and Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao had dissolved the state assembly prematurely on September 6.

Date of issue of gazette notification: November 12 Last date of nominations: November 19 Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 20

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 22

Polling date: December 7

Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 Schedule

The state has 90 assembly constituencies. Chief Minister Raman Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s tenure is slated to end on January 5, 2019. Chhattisgarh is the only state to have polling in two phases.

Polling dates: First phase of polling will happen on November 12 in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). Rest of the state will vote on November 20 in the second phase.

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 16 Last date of nominations: October 23 Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 24

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 26

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 26 Last date of nominations: November 2 Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 3

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 5

Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018 Schedule

Mizoram Assembly has 40 seats and is currently led by Congress Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla. The North-eastern state has been swinging between Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) since 1984 (although with a short President’s rule in 1988). The current government's term will end on December 15, 2018.

Date of issue of gazette notification: November 2 Last date of nominations: November 9 Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 12

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 14

Polling date: November 28

State Total no. of voters as per draft electoral rolls Total no. of voters as per final electoral rolls Chhattisgarh 1.81 crore 1.85 crore Madhya Pradesh 4.94 crore 5.03 crore Mizoram 7.60 lakh 7.68 lakh Rajasthan 4.75 crore 4.74 crore Telangana 2.61 crore To be published on Oct 12

State No. of polling stations in 2013-14 No. of polling stations in 2018 Chhattisgarh 21,418 23,632 Madhya Pradesh 53,896 65,341 Mizoram 1,126 1,164 Rajasthan 45,334 51,796 Telangana 29,138 32,574

Counting of votes in all states will happen on December 11.Source: Election Commission of India