Assembly elections 2019: Exit polls predict huge win for BJP in Maharashtra and Haryana

The News18-IPSOS survey has predicted a clean sweep for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra, giving BJP 141 seats alone, and Sena crossing the 100 seat-mark for the first time with 102 seats. While the Mahayuti is expected to get 243 seats, the Congress-NCP combine may end up with a mere 41 seats.

The BJP is only four short of the majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the Congress-NCP is down to half of their 2014 seat share.

In 2014, the BJP had won 122 seats, while the Shiv Sena won 63 seats. Although the two often-bickering allies had fought individually last time, they later forged a post-poll alliance to form the government.

Meanwhile, the survey has predicted that the BJP will get a record 75 seats in Haryana, in line with what the saffron party's chief Amit Shah had promised.

The Congress' seat share is likely to come down from 15 in 2014 to 10 in 2019. Om Prakash Chautala's INLD is unlikely to win any seats, while Dushyant Chautala's JJP is set to win two seats.

News18-IPSOS has predicted Congress veteran leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda to win from Rohtak district. Abhay Singh Chautala and Dushyant Chautala are predicted to lose.

BJP candidates and celebrated sportspersons Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt may lose, according to the survey.

Incumbent chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to retain his seat, while Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala may face a close contest in Kaithal.