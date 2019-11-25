App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Chavan takes aim at BJP on Ajit Pawar's tweets

Chavan's remarks came hours after Ajit Pawar, who had joined hands with the BJP on Saturday, on Sunday tweeted that he was still with the NCP and that Sharad Pawar continued to be his leader.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ashok Chavan
Ashok Chavan

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday night alleged that the BJP was using NCP leader and newly-anointed deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to "confuse" people.

Chavan's remarks came hours after Ajit Pawar, who had joined hands with the BJP on Saturday, on Sunday tweeted that he was still with the NCP and that Sharad Pawar continued to be his leader.

"It is said in english, if you can't convince them, confuse them. BJP is doing the same by putting the gun on some one else's shoulders (sic)," Chavan said in a tweet.

Close

Chavan also posted a video of Congress MLAs taking a stroll in a hotel after meeting senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge.

related news

"All mlas are United and strong," he said.

In a series of tweets after thanking BJP leaders for their congratulatory messages, Ajit Pawar had said the "BJP- NCP alliance" will provide a stable government in Maharashtra for the next five years.

"I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people," the 60-year-old leader tweeted.

However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar rebuked his estranged nephew, saying there was no question of an alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra.

In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra, President's Rule was lifted on Saturday morning, following which Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The development came hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress arrived at a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 08:26 am

tags #Ajit Pawar #Ashok Chavan #BJP #India #Politics

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.