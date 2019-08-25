Arun Jaitley's voice may no longer reverberate in Parliament, his presence will be remembered: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said former union minister Arun Jaitley's voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, but his presence will be remembered.

Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on August 24, where he was undergoing treatment.

In a condolence message to Jaitley's wife Sangeeta, Gandhi said that in his illustrious career spanning over four decades, Jaitley left his mark on politics.

"Although his voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, we will remember his presence," he said in the letter.