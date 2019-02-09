App
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arun Jaitley returns to India after treatment in US; tweets 'delighted to be back home'

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who had gone to the United States for his medical treatment, said he was “delighted to be back home”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Union Minister Arun Jaitley returned to India on February 9. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who had gone to the United States for his medical treatment, said he was "delighted to be back home".

Jaitley (66), who had a kidney transplant operation and follow-up check-ups at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in 2018, left for the US on January 13 for treatment of an unstated illness.

He also missed presenting the sixth and final Budget of the Narendra Modi government's present term as he had to fly overseas for his medical treatment.

In his absence, the charge of the Finance Ministry was given to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who on February 1 presented the Interim Budget for 2019-20 financial year.

He had stated that he would be back in India soon but hinted that he may not return to India in time to reply to the debate on Interim Budget in Parliament.

Also read | Jaitley criticises Congress for promising to withdraw Triple Talaq Bill

During his treatment, Jaitley remained active on social media with tweeting and writing Facebook posts.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Feb 9, 2019 04:31 pm

