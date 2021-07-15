Amid Prashant Kishor-Congress buzz, Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi on July 25, meet Sonia Gandhi: Reports

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee would visit Delhi later this month, reports said on July 15. Her visit to the national capital comes amid the buzz stoked over poll strategist Prashant Kishor's meeting with top Congress leaders earlier this week.

According to CNN News 18, Banerjee would be reaching Delhi on July 25, and would remain in the capital city for three to four days. She is expected to meet top Opposition leaders during the period, the news channel reported.

Sources linked to NDTV claimed that Congress president Sonia Gandhi is among the Opposition leaders whom Banerjee plans to meet during her stay in Delhi.

This would be Banerjee's first visit to the national capital following her party's thumping victory in the West Bengal assembly polls.

Kishor, who has fuelled speculations with his meeting with senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had managed the Trinamool's election campaign in Bengal.

Also Read: Mission 2024 | Prashant Kishor may design revival plan for Congress, opposition: Report

Kishor's role is credited by experts in TMC's three-fourth majority victory in Bengal despite a heated campaign led by the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Before his meeting with the Gandhis, Kishor also grabbed attention in the political circles with his series of meetings with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. The three meetings between them were held within a fortnight's period in June.

Although Kishor had, following the Bengal assembly poll results, announced his decision to quit his job as election strategist, speculations are rife that he may play a role in forming a joint Opposition front in 2024.

While speaking to NDTV following his meeting with Pawar on June 22, Kishor hinted that he may not lend his weight behind an Opposition amalgam that does not include the key stakeholders. "I don't believe a third or fourth front could emerge as a successfully challenge to the current dispensation," he said.

Notably, the NCP chief also echoed Kishor's views while speaking to reporters on June 27. Pawar said he was of the view that "Congress should be a part" if a major Opposition alliance is to be formed.