Mission 2024 | Prashant Kishor may design revival plan for Congress, opposition: Report

Prashant Kishor (File image)

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor's recent meetings with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi has created a fresh buzz in the political circles. Congress has reportedly sought Kishor's help to aid the party's revival plan.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Kishor's meeting with Gandhis was a continuation of the previous meetings he held with Sonia Gandhi and some other senior leaders of the Congress.

Kishor’s meeting with Gandhis was held to discuss his revival plan for the Congress, people familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

Kishor may even join the Congress party, sources told the publication. The poll strategist has, however, said the possibility of him joining the party was "all speculation".

Rahul Gandhi told Kishor that if he was interested in helping Congress win elections, he should join the party and do so from within the organisation, sources told HT.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Kishor's two meetings with Pawar a few days ago and recent meetings with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi has also fuelled speculation in the media that these meets explored the possibility of the Pawar becoming the opposition candidate for India's highest office.

Pawar has ruled out contesting the election, as per a PTI report. A source from the NCP told the news agency that these reports were "false" and ruled out jumping into the Presidential poll fray.