Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alok Verma was collecting documents relating to Rafale 'scam', forcibly sent on leave: Rahul Gandhi

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "CBI Chief Alok Verma was collecting documents relating to the Rafale scam. He was forcibly sent on leave".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Wednesday alleged that CBI Director Alok Verma was forcibly sent on leave as he was collecting documents relating to the Rafale 'scam'. CBI Director Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been "divested of all powers" amid an ongoing spat between them.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "CBI Chief Alok Verma was collecting documents relating to the Rafale scam. He was forcibly sent on leave".

"The Prime Minister's message is very clear that whoever comes near Rafale (issue) will be removed, wiped out," he charged.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, has dismissed as "rubbish" allegations that Verma was removed because he wanted to look into the Rafale fighter jet deal.

He said the government's decision to remove Verma and Asthana is based on the Central Vigilance Commission's recommendations.

The Congress has been alleging massive irregularities in the Rafale deal.

The government has vehemently rejected all allegations.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 02:38 pm

