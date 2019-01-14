Airtel to deploy pre-5G mobile network tech for Kumbh this week

Bharti Airtel plans to deploy pre-5G network technology for its customers at the world's largest congregation Kumbh Mela - to be held between January 15 and March 4 in Allahabad.

"Airtel is also boosting its mobile network at the venue to serve the connectivity needs of millions of visitors at the Kumbh Mela. It will be deploying state-of-the-art Massive MIMO technology at the venue to massively enhance its network capacity," Airtel said in statement on Monday.

Massive MIMO is a pre-5G technology that expands network capacity by five to seven times over the same spectrum and helps a large number of concurrent users to enjoy a seamless high speed data experience, the statement said.

A company official said that deployment of the new mobile sites will start this week.

Airtel had also deployed this technology at all major IPL venues last year.

"In addition, temporary sites and small cell sites will also be deployed at the venue," the statement said.

The telecom firm also announced initiatives to offer a digital Kumbh Mela 2019 experience to its customers.

Besides new mobile site, Airtel smartphone customers will be able to stream the Kumbh proceedings – including important Snans (religious bath) and Aartis – on the Airtel TV app.