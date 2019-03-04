After Digvijay Singh, Kapil Sibal demands proof of IAF strike on Jaish camp

After Congress leader Digvijay Singh, senior party leader Kapil Sibal has sought proof of Indian Air Force's strike destroying the biggest camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pakistan and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising terror.

"Modi ji must answer as the international media like New York Times, Washington Post, London-based Jane Information group, Daily Telegraph, the Guardian and Reuters, are reporting that there is no proof of militant losses at Balakot in Pakistan," Sibal said.

“You are guilty of politicising terror,” he said on Twitter.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also asked the prime minister to clear the doubt as one of his ministers was denying TV news that 300 terrorists were killed in the air strike on Feb 26.

"Modi ji, Your central minister is denying TV news that prime minister Modi has never confirmed the killing of 300 terrorists in IAF air strikes in Pakistan.Ïs it true. If not, the prime minister should tell the truth to the country," he said on Twitter.

Surjewala also put out a news report about Union minister SS Ahluwalia in this regard.

Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "300 terrorist dead, Yes or No? What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorist or trees? Was it an election gimmick? Deceit possesses our land in guise of fighting a foreign enemy. Stop politicising the Army, it is as sacred as the State," he said, adding "Oonchi Dukaan, Pheeka Pakwan" (big talk, no delivery).

He said, "Skimmed milk masquerades as cream, things are seldom as they seem."

He also put out a video of claims made by people in Pakistan about the damage caused by India's air strike.

"Meet such people whose real faces are hidden behind and their false faces are seen," he said, in an apparent dig at the BJP leadership.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had questioned the air strike in Pakistan and demanded proof.