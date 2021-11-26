MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

AAP govt supports demands of farmers: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution seeking repeal of the three farm laws, compensation to families of over 700 farmers who died during protests and legal guarantee of minimum support price of crops.

PTI
November 26, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday congratulated farmers on the success of their movement, and said their victory is the victory of democracy and the AAP government supports their demands.

The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution seeking repeal of the three farm laws, compensation to families of over 700 farmers who died during protests and legal guarantee of minimum support price of crops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the three farm laws against which the farmers were protesting will be repealed. Replying to a discussion on a resolution tabled in the House to repeal the contentious farm laws, Kejriwal said in the Assembly, "The victory of farmers is the victory of democracy. We support pending demands of farmers, we are with them".

The resolution was passed with a voice vote by the Assembly. He said that the central government passed the three farm laws with arrogance due to its majority in Lok Sabha.

"The farmer laws were passed with arrogance due to majority in Lok Sabha. Congratulate farmers for their success. All these who meant well for the country men, women, youth, traders supported it. I specially congratulate farmers from Punjab who led the agitation," Kejriwal said in the House.

Close

Related stories

The resolution passed by the Assembly stated that the three central farm laws passed by the central government were against the interests of farmers and public in general and were enacted to favour handful of business houses.

He said that farmers faced obstacles of Covid, inclement weather and dengue to achieve success. "It was longest non-violent movement. The ruling party (BJP) did everything to instigate them. They faced abuses, were termed as terrorists, Khalistani, agents of China and Pakistan. Water cannon was used, nails were used to stop them but they overcome it all. This movement enhanced confidence of people in democracy that was shaken recently", Kejriwal said in the Assembly.

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did not allow turning stadium into jails despite immense pressure. The resolution also demanded removal and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur incident.

"Union minister Ajay Mishra should be immediately sacked. I do not understand what is Centre’s compulsion not to remove him. Cases against farmers should be withdrawn", Kejriwal demanded.
PTI
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Farm laws #farmers #India #Politics
first published: Nov 26, 2021 02:57 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.