Aadhaar verdict: Congress calls it 'slap in the face of BJP', saffron party calls it 'victory for Modi govt'

The Congress welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict on the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act, calling it “ a slap on the face of BJP”.

The top court on September 26 read the judgment on the Aadhaar scheme, keeping it constitutionally valid while striking down some of its provisions, including mandatory linking with bank accounts and mobile phones, as well as for school admissions.



SC rightly appreciated brilliant idea in origin; protected its core; promoted its development &eliminated its flotsam &jetsam. SC brilliantly threw out #bjp #modi accumulated dirty bathwater and saved the baby. Org intent of UPA ie to give identity 2 marginalised ppl now shines.

— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) September 26, 2018

After the verdict was pronounced, Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi welcomed the decision and said the top court protected the "brilliant idea" of the Aadhaar, which was originally proposed by the UPA government.

In a series of tweets, Singhvi cited several observations from the judgment to attack the Centre. He tweeted, “Slap on the face of Digital India propaganda of BJP. Justice Chandrachud says that Digital India can’t submerge identities. (sic)”

Citing the judgment which now allows individuals to lodge complaints under the Aadhaar Act, Singhvi said the Supreme Court is “ripping off the Aadhaar Act".



Another major blow to the BJP govt. Justice Chandrachud says that Aadhaar Act needn't have been a money bill. Through a dictatorial and undemocratic act, the BJP govt passed the Act without the Rajya Sabha debating it. #AadhaarJudgment #AadhaarVerdict — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) September 26, 2018



Congress leader Kapil Sibal, at a press conference, told reporters that the Aadhaar Act was against democracy. He said, "The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had passed the Aadhaar Act as a money bill which was wrong... because of this, data of the people are today in the hands of private players".

"We need to know what the government is planning to do about those people who are unable to reap the benefits [of Aadhaar] because of biometric failures. If there is no provision for them, we will file a plea for them in court," Sibal added.

Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, told reporters that the "good aspect of the judgment was its emphasis on data protection" and that the major problem was not with Aadhaar per se, but with the "issue of linking it" to avail the benefits of government schemes.

Meanwhile, the BJP called the Supreme Court verdict a “victory for Aadhaar and victory for the Modi government”. Speaking to news agency ANI, the saffron party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the top court's decision showed that Aadhaar was “safe and cannot be duplicated”, adding that it “gives strength to poor people”.

Taking a shot at the Congress, Patra said the Rahul Gandhi-led party wanted Aadhaar to be struck down as they wanted to be middlemen. “Congress stands exposed as the Supreme Court has said it is not for immigrants,” he added.

Former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee, welcomed the decision, calling the top court's decision a “good judgment”. However, he “personally” appreciated Justice DY Chandrachud's minority judgment, striking it down on the ground that it violates a citizen's Right to Privacy, which was pronounced as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution last year.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also welcomed the verdict. “From day one Mamata Banerjee and TMC's views on Aadhaar have been consistent, well-articulated and well known. Both inside and outside Parliament,” West Bengal’s ruling party tweeted.

“So you do not need to give your Aadhaar to private bodies like banks, schools, mobile companies. Trinamool and Mamata Banerjee fought hard for this,” TMC said in a statement.