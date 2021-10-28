2022 Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP sends Diwali gifts to its 30 lakh booth-level workers

Representational image.

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh has sent Diwali gifts to its 30 lakh booth-level workers, emphasising on the importance of booth management in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls.

There are 1.63 lakh booths in the state and the BJP has constituted 20-20 member committees on more than 1.5 lakh booths.

"A booth-level worker is the most important link in the BJP family in which we all work together. It has been a tradition to give gifts on Diwali so the party has sent gifts to more than 30 lakh booth workers this time,” BJP state vice president and legislative council member Vijay Bahadur Pathak said.

The gift boxes consisting of 'Toran Dwars' (door hangings) and an earthen lamp in the shape of a lotus have been sent to all the members of the booth committees.

When asked whether the gifts were part of the election campaign, Pathak said, "The main focus of the party is the assembly polls to be held in 2022 and it is a natural process to take the election symbol among the people.”

"When people will light the lotus lamp, not only the darkness will disappear, but the belief that development schemes started by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath will be reinforced,” Pathak said.

In the 2017 assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then the national president of the BJP, implemented the booth management formula and visited booth workers’ homes.

Shah had also addressed booth meetings in different parts of the state.

On Friday, Shah will visit Lucknow to encourage the party workers.

The BJP is also holding a series of 'Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan', the caste-based conferences.