The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!
In this edition of The Week on Dalal Street, Santosh Nair and Anuj Singhal discuss if the much vaunted decoupling theory holds anymore after the bruising sell off witnessed in the market on Friday
Santosh Nair
&
Anuj Singhal
September 16, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST
They also talk about:
-Whether it makes sense to bottom fish in IT stocks
-The outlook for Infosys stock in particular
-If bank stocks can still outperform the rest of the market
-If the market is finally willing to rerate IndusInd Bank
-Why are tyre stocks rallying?
-Why investors could be playing with fire in cement stocks
-Why FPI flows will matter more than the Fed decision on interest rates next week