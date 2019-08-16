The Market Podcast | Why SIPs are holding up the market despite the bad news

On this episode: Volatility remains high, SIP flows support the market, and why shopping for cars rather than stocks is probably better right now.
Market volatility continues to remain high this week. Inflows into domestic mutual funds, mainly through the SIP route, has been supporting the market to an extent.
In this episode of The Market Podcast, Nazim Khan talks to Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair to discuss the market action this week, the top business news and why investors are flocking to gold.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 08:00 pm