The Market Podcast | RBI rate cut fails to lift stocks; economic weakness, US-China tiff to hurt D-Street

Despite RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cutting repo rate by 35 basis points, there was little impact on the market and the downtrend continued on D-Street. This is mostly because the RBI revised the range of the country's GDP growth, lowering its prediction to 6.9 percent from 7 percent.

In this special mid-week episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair tells Jerome Anthony how the market reacted to the MPC decision, the RBI's commentary and what are the factors that would impact the common man and the NBFC sector.