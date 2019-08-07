App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | RBI rate cut fails to lift stocks; economic weakness, US-China tiff to hurt D-Street

In this special mid-week episode of the Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair explains how RBI's repo rate cut will impact the common man, the NBFC sector and stocks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cutting repo rate by 35 basis points, there was little impact on the market and the downtrend continued on D-Street. This is mostly because the RBI revised the range of the country's GDP growth, lowering its prediction to 6.9 percent from 7 percent.

In this special mid-week episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair tells Jerome Anthony how the market reacted to the MPC decision, the RBI's commentary and what are the factors that would impact the common man and the NBFC sector.

Listen to The Market Podcast for more.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Podcast #RBI policy #RBI repo rate #The Market podcast

