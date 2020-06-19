The Market Podcast | Prashant Jain sees risk-to-reward favourable; next 3-5 years could be strong for markets

In the past whenever India's market cap to GDP has fallen below 60%, which is where we are roughly at current levels. The next 3-5 year returns have been extremely strong, Prashant Jain, Executive Director & CIO, HDFC AMC Ltd, said in ‘The Market Podcast’ with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) Market and the economy might not reflect the same emotion every time. The Nifty50 is trading around 10,000 levels but growth forecasts from world agencies only reflect pessimism or a negative outlook. The recent one was FITCH who revised the sovereign rating outlook to negative, and the recent standoff between India and China at the border is also causing volatility.

A) Markets are always uncertain in the short term and this has been seen in history as well. Yes, it is true that we are passing through a very difficult environment, COVID, lockdown, negative growth for the first time in 40 years likely in India, and India-China standoff, etc.

But, the key to answering your question is to figure out what is already discounted in the market and what is not. What is the price related to what value we are getting in the market?

Assuming there are no further big shocks and we return to normalcy in the year, then I think the price we are paying is a very good one for the value we are getting.

And why do I say this? It is true that FY21, the current fiscal Indian economy is likely to contract. But, I think we will recover equally fast in Fiscal ’22, because most of the negative growth in the current year is a result of the loss of economic activity for the period of lockdown and assuming normalcy returns that should not be there.

I think interest rates globally and in India are extremely low. Low oil prices work to our advantage. And, we have seen in the past that good reforms or many reforms are carried out in such situations when you are pushed against the wall.

We do expect some more reforms. And, I think the long term drivers of growth in India are intact. And, bear in mind that one year of disruption in the economy or to a profitable business, it does very little damage. The damage could be maybe five odd percent damage to the intrinsic value of a business.

If we look at India's current market-cap to GDP or price to book value, it is now near all-time lows. And, what we have experienced in the past whenever India's market cap to GDP has fallen below 60%, which is where we are roughly at current levels. The next three five year returns have been extremely strong.

What has also been experienced is the best entry points in Indian markets have been provided around periods where FIIs were large sellers.

In fact, on every such occasion or whenever over a three month period FII selling was large, just around those times your returns were quite decent.

That is also an interesting data point because we have seen very high levels of for selling by foreigners in the last few months, so net-net, I feel the risk-reward that the market offers at this stage is actually quite favourable.

Q) Do you think reforms initiated by the Government to make India self-reliant, and the availability of credit which could help India Inc. expand CAPEX related activities?

A) The current year actually is likely to be a difficult year for the economy. We will see a contraction for the first time in 40 years. I think economic pain aside, it will lead to considerable social pain as well.

It will also lead to social challenges because 60% of India's economy is in services, 14% of employment is provided by the service sector, and 50% of households in India are less than 20,000 rupees a month.

And, I think the significant disruption in economic activity, especially in discretionary consumption, both for goods and services, I think, has significantly impacted many low-income households as their incomes are disrupted.

I would say, apart from the economic impact, the current environment will cause a lot of hardship to a very large number of people.

The silver lining is that the external side of India is actually very strong and because of the sharp fall in oil prices, because of India's no dependence to exports, I think our external side will improve and it is likely that India might experience a trade surplus in the current year after many, many years.

I believe India may stand out amongst emerging markets in a year like this.

Q) What is your take on mutual funds data for May? It looks like investors are moving towards safety – as net inflow into equity mutual fund schemes fell 11.6% in May to Rs 5,666.34 crore from April. Even SIPs also saw a marginal dip. Do you think the redemption pressure would intensify?

A) Let me take you back in history. I think the year was either 2001 or 2002, when the total inflows in one full year by all the mutual funds in the country put together was just Rs 118 crores, in the full year that was the inflows.

If you bear that in mind, you will realize that we have come a very long way. In a market like this, when 10-year returns of Nifty are in mid-single-digits, which means equities have disappointed most investors even over a reasonably long period, the MF industry is collecting on an average 5,000 crores to 10,000 crores a month.

I think I would like to congratulate and salute my Indian investors, the IFAs, the banks, the media for building, And I don't think it is a mean achievement to deliver these numbers in a year like this.

What I have also experienced is that after a big fall in the markets like what we experienced few months back, redemptions go up for MF as well.