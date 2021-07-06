MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Simply Save | What should be your investment strategy when inflation is on the rise?

Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani talks with Nisreen Mamaji, founder, MoneyWorks Financial Services, on what investors can do to beat rising inflation

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST

The consumer price index-inflation for May, which was released last month, climbed up to 6.3 percent. This was the highest in six months. The June inflation print is expected later in this month. 

Rising inflation indicates increase in prices of essentials such as food, clothing and house. It also means rise in cost of educating children, as well as healthcare. 

If you are invested in certain categories of debt mutual funds, you may also see dip in your returns, as bond yields tend to go up in high-inflation environment. 

Your real rate of return might even turn negative, if your investment returns are below inflation rate. 

Close

So, what you should be doing in such times?

In this edition of Simply Save Podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani talks to Nisreen Mamaji, founder, MoneyWorks Financial Services, to find out what should be your investment strategy in a high-inflation environment and how inflation can impact investment returns. 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #inflation #investment #Moneyworks #Mutual Funds #Nisreen Mamaji #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast
first published: Jul 6, 2021 04:00 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.