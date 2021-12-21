Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

COVID-19 pandemic has changed the face of the Indian insurance space, perhaps forever. As the magnitude of the once-in-a-century crisis became clear, awareness around health and life insurance and, therefore, demand for these products grew in 2020. Then came the devastating second wave in March 2021, which underlined the importance of protection covers – life as well as health insurance policies – like never before. Insurance experts say this trend is here to stay.

