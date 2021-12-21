MARKET NEWS

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Health insurance no longer a push product due to increasing awareness, demand

Preeti Kulkarni
December 21, 2021 / 06:01 PM IST

COVID-19 pandemic has changed the face of the Indian insurance space, perhaps forever. As the magnitude of the once-in-a-century crisis became clear, awareness around health and life insurance and, therefore, demand for these products grew in 2020. Then came the devastating second wave in March 2021, which underlined the importance of protection covers – life as well as health insurance policies – like never before. Insurance experts say this trend is here to stay.

Tune into Simply Save to understand the imprint that 2021 left on the insurance sector
Preeti Kulkarni is a financial journalist with over 13 years of experience. Based in Mumbai, she covers the personal finance beat for Moneycontrol. She focusses primarily on insurance, banking, taxation and financial planning
Tags: #2021 year ender #Covid-19 #Health Insurance #insurance #Insurance policies #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast
first published: Dec 21, 2021 06:01 pm

